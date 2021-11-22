Rittenhouse Supports BLM's Right to Protest; It Was 'Self-Defense on Trial'

The acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse says he is not a racist person, supports Black Lives Matter's right to protest, and was proud he was able to vindicate "self-defense on trial," while expressing concern about prosecutorial injustice in our legal system.

"This case has nothing to do with race," Rittenhouse told Fox News' Tucker Carlson in an interview previewed on Twitter before Monday night's airing. "It never had anything to do with race. I had to do with the right to self-defense.

"I'm not a racist person. I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating."

The cause has merit, Rittenhouse added, noting there was prosecutorial injustice in his case.

"I believe there needs to be change," he continued. "I believe there's a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case, but in other cases.

"And it's just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of somebody."

Rittenhouse defense attorneys filed a number of challenges during the trial, including asking the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice. The defense also argued the prosecution did not provide the defense with as detailed video evidence as it had and shown during the trial.

Rittenhouse added it was not a white teenager who won a victory in court Friday, but the American legal principle of self-defense.

"It wasn't Kyle Rittenhouse on trial in Wisconsin, it was the right to self-defense on trial," he told Carlson in another clip posted online. "And, if I was convicted, no one would ever be privileged to defend their life against attackers."