Black Mom Confronts BLM After Shots Fired: 'This Is Not OK; Go Home'

A mother who was shot at in her home, along with her children, confronted Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters outside her Minneapolis home, arguing "this is not a George Floyd situation."

"This is not OK, just go home — go home!" screamed Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, who is of Black, white and Native-American descent, according to the New York Post.

Minneapolis police shot and killed Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg, who shot into Foss-Yarbrough's apartment last Wednesday when she was with her kids making dinner. Foss-Yarbrough released photos of bullet holes in her home.

"I can't get my items because you guys are celebrating his life," Foss-Yarbrough cried in the video posted Saturday to Twitter. "This is not OK."

A white male protester for BLM — there with a BLM Minnesota organizer Trahern Crews — shouted back in her face, "you're alive."

"Just let it go — grieve in silence," she shot back. "This is not OK. This is not a George Floyd situation. George Floyd was unarmed. He was unarmed."

"My kids have to deal with this and probably have a mental illness now because they almost lost their life," she continued. "There's bullet holes in my kitchen because he sat in the f**king hallway watching my move.

"I wish it never happened either. Now, I don't have a place to call home. I can't sleep at night."

The protesters claimed she was playing to the camera: "This is what they want to show on TV."

"This is not OK," she screamed back. "Just go home! Go home!

"Because none of you guys knocked on that man's door to check his health."

Another protester shouted back for the grief-stricken Black woman to "shut up."

Another Black woman then walked up to her, pointing her finger in her face. Foss-Yarbrough pushed her hand away.

"My Black kid is in the car," she shouted, now slapping her chest in an impassioned plea to the BLM activists. "He tried to kill me in front of my kids!"

BLM activists have been moving on areas where Black men have been killed by police, mostly notably after Floyd was killed in May 2020, after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck during an arrest.