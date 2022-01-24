BLM DC Complains Shot Police Officers Treated as 'Heroes'

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapter in Washington, D.C., criticized the media's response to a police officer shot and wounded Sunday in the city, claiming officers are automatically treated as "heroes," Fox News reported Monday.

A suspect is still at large after firing on officers in Petworth, the Metropolitan Police Department said. An officer shot in the incident suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

"Let's not jump to conclusions," the group replied sarcastically in a Twitter thread on Sunday to news of the shot officer. "Let's wait till we have all the information (isn't that what y'all tell us). Oh yeah, and that he had a gun (because cops carry guns). Will the media post a picture and list every mistake they've made since kindergarten?"

The BLM D.C. chapter continued in the thread, incorrectly attributing murder to the city's department in the death of Eric Carter, who authorities reported had attacked his brother with a handgun, according to WUSA-9.

"Reminds us of @DCPoliceDept's murder of Eric Carter on 9/16/21," the BLM chapter said.

"This is the point we've been making for months. Look at the reaction and coverage tonight. Tear jerker press conferences and proclamations of heroes coming soon. Imagine if people knew these folks' names. Being Black in DC is more dangerous than any job."

The group then linked to the #StopMPD campaign on their website, which claims D.C. is an "occupied police state" that was "never meant to protect" Black people.