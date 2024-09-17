WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: black | journalists | racial | bias | kamala harris | democrat | presidential

Harris to Face Black Journalists' Questions in Philadelphia

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 07:01 AM EDT

Black journalists will have their chance to talk to Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris on her plans Tuesday.

Harris will participate in a Philadelphia forum organized by the National Association of Black Journalists, scheduled after the U.S. vice president did not attend the group's convention held in Chicago this summer.

Her Republican rival Donald Trump's appearance at that event in July led to controversy over his comments questioning Harris' racial identity and his treatment of one of the moderators over a line of questioning he regarded as unfair.

Harris had said she was willing to attend a separate forum held by the group after what her team described as a scheduling conflict with the convention held just over a week after U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

The interview will be conducted by three of the organization's members, as was Trump's, in this case reporters from TheGrio and Politico as well as an anchor for WHYY-FM, a public radio station.

Both Harris and Trump have made efforts to win over Black voters, whose support might be decisive in the closely fought November 2024 election. Some forecasters regard Pennsylvania as a must-win state in the Electoral College that decides the presidency.

As a candidate, Harris has declined to offer specifics on some policy areas, including some topics related to education, the economy and criminal justice that many Black voters say are of concern to them.

Black voters are traditionally a loyal Democrat voting bloc and supported Biden 92% to 8% over Trump in 2020, according to Pew Research Center.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Black journalists will have their chance to talk to Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris on her plans Tuesday.
black, journalists, racial, bias, kamala harris, democrat, presidential, campaign
262
2024-01-17
Tuesday, 17 September 2024 07:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved