N.Y. AG James: Issue of Birthright Citizenship 'Not Over'

New York Attorney General Letitia James says the issue of birthright citizenship "is not over" following the Supreme Court's decision to narrow nationwide injunctions that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order purporting to end the right to it.

"The issue of birthright citizenship was not decided today. SCOTUS remanded to the lower court the authority of federal judges to issue nationwide injunctions," James said in a post on X.

"A state attorney general who respects the Constitution is now more important than ever," she added.

Trump called the Supreme Court's decision "a monumental victory for the Constitution, the separation of powers, and the rule of law in striking down the excessive use of nationwide injunctions interfering with the normal functions of the executive branch."

Trump's order, signed on the first day of his second term, sought to deny American citizenship to children born in the U.S. to foreigners on short-term visas and those without legal status.

The court's conservative majority left open the possibility that the birthright citizenship changes could remain blocked nationwide.

The outcome was a victory for the president, who has complained about individual judges throwing up obstacles to his agenda.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.