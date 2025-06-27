WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: birthright | citizenship | trump | letitia james

N.Y. AG James: Issue of Birthright Citizenship 'Not Over'

By    |   Friday, 27 June 2025 12:43 PM EDT

New York Attorney General Letitia James says the issue of birthright citizenship "is not over" following the Supreme Court's decision to narrow nationwide injunctions that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order purporting to end the right to it.

"The issue of birthright citizenship was not decided today. SCOTUS remanded to the lower court the authority of federal judges to issue nationwide injunctions," James said in a post on X.

"A state attorney general who respects the Constitution is now more important than ever," she added.

Trump called the Supreme Court's decision "a monumental victory for the Constitution, the separation of powers, and the rule of law in striking down the excessive use of nationwide injunctions interfering with the normal functions of the executive branch."

Trump's order, signed on the first day of his second term, sought to deny American citizenship to children born in the U.S. to foreigners on short-term visas and those without legal status.

The court's conservative majority left open the possibility that the birthright citizenship changes could remain blocked nationwide.

The outcome was a victory for the president, who has complained about individual judges throwing up obstacles to his agenda.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
New York Attorney General Letitia James says the issue of birthright citizenship "is not over" following the Supreme Court's decision to narrow nationwide injunctions that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order...
birthright, citizenship, trump, letitia james
204
2025-43-27
Friday, 27 June 2025 12:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved