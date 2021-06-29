Wisconsin Changes Birth Certificate Form to Be Gender Neutral for Parents

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Heath Services announced that starting July 1, Wisconsin parents will be able to identify themselves in a gender-neutral way. Birth forms used for birth certificates will be changed to include "parent-parent" along with "mother-father."

The administration wants gender-neutral terminology to recognize that families are diverse and should be recognized as such by the state. Other changes to birth forms include "parent giving birth" and having these forms available in English, Spanish, and Hmong.

"This change reflects my and my administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology and to recognize that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected. I am glad to see change being made as we continue to update our state policies and procedures to better reflect the Wisconsinites we serve," said Gov. Evers Monday in a statement to Fox6 Milwaukee.

Republican state Rep. Gae Magnafici said this new policy is beyond satire, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "The far-left liberals are at it again. Instead of acknowledging something as simple as a baby coming from a mom and dad, they deny science. As the Assembly chair of Family Law, a nurse, and a mom, I am insulted. I’m calling on Governor Evers to stop downplaying womanhood, stop downplaying motherhood, and stop downplaying settled science."

Former Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow said on Twitter that the changes were "idiotic," reported The Center Square.

The effort to change the birth forms began when Jennifer Engedal, of Eau Claire, began a petition when she found that an LGBTQ couple she was friends with had problems filling out forms after their child was born, according to WEAU 13 News.

In 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that state’s birth certificates must recognize married same-sex couples. Wisconsin birth certificates have listed parents as "mother" and "father." Couples can fill out a form that changes the listing to "parents." But on the Mother’s Birth Certificate Worksheet, which every mother would fill out so the state would know a baby had been born, there was only a place for "mother" and "husband."