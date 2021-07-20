Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: The Trump History Tour Will Be All History, No Hyperbole

The Trump History Tour will be all history, no hyperbole, Bill O’Reilly told Newsmax Tuesday.

“It’s not going to be a rally. It’s not going to be relitigating the election. It’s going to be, ‘what really happened when you were president[?]’, the “No Spin News” host told “Greg Kelly Reports.”

The tour will feature O’Reilly and former President Donald Trump, with two shows in Florida and two in Texas this December.

O’Reilly elaborated further, saying that it will consist of the “kind of stuff which has never been reported,” and that they already have $7 million in ticket sales without any marketing.

Kelly asked O’Reilly how he is able to get information out of Trump that other interviewers cannot, to which O’Reilly answered “well, I make fun of him.”

“I did a test interview with him…it’s very direct. And he answered all the questions but one. I said to him, ‘how does it feel to be the most controversial president in the history of this country?’ He goes, ‘[O]h, I'm not the most.’ I say, ‘[Y]ou're not? Who might that be?’ And of course, he is, but he didn't want to really go there, but I pushed him a little bit, and I got, you know, the answer that I thought the audience would appreciate. That his whole life is a war. That people attack him every day. We have that in common. People attacked me every day,” O’Reilly stated.

“And his job, as he sees it, is to fight back. And so, those are the kinds of things we're going to get into in the history tour, but it is going to be all history, no hyperbole, and if he doesn't answer the question, I’ll very gently say, “Mr. President, you did not answer the question. And I think he will. He knows me for a long time, he knows that I’m going to try to keep him on track,” O’Reilly continued.

