Cosby Weighs Suing State of Pennsylvania for Prosecution

Actor Bill Cosby is out of prison and now he is considering heading back to the court to sue the state of Pennsylvania.

"We are looking at what recourse, what legal recourse we can take against the state of Pennsylvania," Cosby's publicist Andrew Wyatt told The Domenick Nati Show on Friday. "We are looking at all legal angles for those things right now."

Cosby was released last month from his 3- to 10-year sentence delivered in 2018 because a judge ruled the state violated his due process rights. Cosby had waved his Fifth Amendment rights in a deal with prosecutors, who knew that would expose the once A-list actor to civil liability in the courts.

The state then turned around and used his words against him in a criminal case. A judge vacated his conviction on that miscarriage of justice.

Cosby is hoping to make "a couple of hundred grand" in compensation, Wyatt told the program.

Attorneys Gloria Allred and her daughter Lisa Bloom represented several of the women who came forward to accuse Cosby of alleged sexual harassment, but Wyatt said those attorneys held racial bias against the actor.

They had "an axe to grind against black men," according to Wyatt.

Cosby was the famed star of "The Cosby Show," a sitcom that began in the 1980s and featured a Black family. Supporting his release, Howard University Dean of Fine Arts Phylicia Rashad, his wife in the show, was forced to apologize and pledge support to victims of sexual assault.