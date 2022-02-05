Bill Maher Defends Whoopi's Freedom of Speech Amid Holocaust Suspension

Bill Maher, host of HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher," defended Whoopi Goldberg over comments "The View" co-host made about the Holocaust not being "about race," saying she "should not be canceled," according to The Hill.

"Whoopi Goldberg who, by the way, I hope is still a friend – we can disagree with each other – should not be canceled or put off her show as much as I totally disagree with her crazy statement," Maher said on the Friday night episode of his show.

During a Monday airing of "The View," Goldberg and her co-hosts entered into a disagreement about the Holocaust in light of another issue regarding a Tennessee school board removing the graphic novel "Maus" from its eighth-grade language arts curriculum, which is about the Holocaust.

"If you're going to do this, then let's be truthful about it," Goldberg told her co-hosts at the time. "Because the Holocaust isn't about race. No, it's not about race."

"Then what was it about?" Joy Behar asked.

"It's about man's inhumanity to man," Goldberg replied. "That's what it's about."

After Goldberg's comment, co-host Ana Navarro responded the Holocaust was about white supremacy.

"It's about going after Jews and gypsies," Navarro said.

"But these are two groups of white people," Goldberg added. "But you're missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let's talk about it for what it is: It's how people treat each other. It's a problem. It doesn't matter if you're Black or white, because Black, white, Jews ... everybody eats each other."

Following the episode, the president of ABC said Goldberg would be suspended two weeks without pay.

Following the incident, Maher noted both Black and white people bring different cultural perspectives to the table.

"Can we just understand that part of our, sorry, racial history in this country is that the point of view from a Black person is often going to be very different, and sometimes shocking, to a white person," Maher said.