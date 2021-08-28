Bill Maher: 'Woke' Americans Should See 'Real Oppression' in Afghanistan

HBO's Bill Maher on Friday decried "woke" Americans for calling the United States an oppressive country, pointing to Afghans struggling to flee from Taliban rule by clinching a U.S. airplane as it rolled for takeoff.

"Any immigrant will tell you we've largely succeeded here," Maher said in his New Rules monologue, "and yet the overriding thrust of current woke ideology is that America is rotten to the core, irredeemably racist from the moment it was founded."

Maher then quipped that Americans should take in Afghan refugees to serve as a reminder of actual oppression.

Maher noted that the would-be host of "Jeopardy!" quit after evidence surfaced that he said "boobies in 2014."

"And this is where your new Afghani roommates that you took in will prove so valuable because they'll turn to you and say, 'Have you people lost your f---ing minds?'" he added.

"'Have you ever heard of honor killings? Public beheadings? Throwing gay men off of roofs? Arranged marriages to minors? State-sanctioned wife-beating? Female genital mutilation? Marriage by capture? Because we have.'"

Since the Taliban's rise to power, thousands of Americans have fled Afghanistan, Afghan allies and refugees alike have as well. For those that remain, they now await to see what rights they will lose. For women, at a minimum, this would mean the right to education.

"What's the lesson of Afghanistan?" Maher asks. "Maybe it's that everyone from the giant dorm room bitch session that is the internet should take a good look at what real oppression looks like."