Bill Gates to Appear Before Oversight Committee in Epstein Investigation

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set to appear before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on June 10 as part of its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The tech executive is scheduled to participate in a transcribed interview with the panel, according to sources.

Bill Gates has faced scrutiny over his past association with Epstein, which he has previously described as a "huge mistake," and a spokesperson for him said that he "welcomes the opportunity to appear before the committee," The Hill reported Tuesday.

"While he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein's illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee's questions to support their important work," the spokesperson said.

Bill Gates' name surfaced earlier this year in documents released by the Justice Department related to the Epstein case.

The January release included two emails Epstein sent to Bill Gates in July 2013, years after Epstein's first sex crimes conviction.

One message appeared to be directed to the tech executive. Allegedly, he asked Epstein to delete emails about a sexually transmitted disease and requested antibiotics that he could "surreptitiously" give to his then-wife, Melinda Gates.

Another email appeared to be a draft in which Epstein claimed he helped Bill Gates obtain drugs to "deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls."

It is unclear whether either email was sent to any recipients beyond Epstein.

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., wrote to Bill Gates in March requesting his testimony, saying the panel "believes you have information that will assist" its investigation.

Other individuals called to testify include Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Gateway co-founder Ted Waitt; Epstein's former aide, Lesley Groff; and Tova Noel, one of the jail guards on duty when Epstein died in a New York jail cell.