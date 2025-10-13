WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: bill clinton | epstein hearing | oversight panel

Bill Clinton Won't Testify in Epstein Probe Tuesday

By    |   Monday, 13 October 2025 02:33 PM EDT

The planned deposition of former President Bill Clinton before the House Oversight Committee in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation won't happen Tuesday, The New York Sun reported.

Clinton and his legal team are negotiating with committee leaders to find a more suitable date amid logistical and scheduling disagreements, the Sun reported Thursday. The subpoena compelling his appearance — issued in August by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky. — remains active.

The deposition is part of a broader push by the committee to obtain testimony and documents tied to Epstein's sex-trafficking network and the federal handling of his prosecution. Also subpoenaed were former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, and several former attorneys general.

Bill Clinton's association with Epstein, including documented flights on his private jet, has long drawn scrutiny. Still, no direct legal link between Clinton and Epstein's criminal acts has been established.

The postponement has reignited the debate over whether Congress can compel a former president to testify under oath — a rare and constitutionally fraught move. As negotiations continue, all parties say they intend to reschedule soon.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The planned deposition of former President Bill Clinton before the House Oversight Committee in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation won't happen Tuesday, The New York Sun reported.
bill clinton, epstein hearing, oversight panel
183
2025-33-13
Monday, 13 October 2025 02:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved