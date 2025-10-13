Bill Clinton Won't Testify in Epstein Probe Tuesday

The planned deposition of former President Bill Clinton before the House Oversight Committee in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation won't happen Tuesday, The New York Sun reported.

Clinton and his legal team are negotiating with committee leaders to find a more suitable date amid logistical and scheduling disagreements, the Sun reported Thursday. The subpoena compelling his appearance — issued in August by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky. — remains active.

The deposition is part of a broader push by the committee to obtain testimony and documents tied to Epstein's sex-trafficking network and the federal handling of his prosecution. Also subpoenaed were former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, and several former attorneys general.

Bill Clinton's association with Epstein, including documented flights on his private jet, has long drawn scrutiny. Still, no direct legal link between Clinton and Epstein's criminal acts has been established.

The postponement has reignited the debate over whether Congress can compel a former president to testify under oath — a rare and constitutionally fraught move. As negotiations continue, all parties say they intend to reschedule soon.