Sen. Cassidy Contradicts WH on Tylenol, Autism Link

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who is a physician, contradicted the White House's claim that prenatal use of acetaminophen is linked to autism in children.

"The preponderance of evidence shows that this is not the case," Cassidy wrote Monday in a post on X. "The concern is that women will be left with no options to manage pain in pregnancy. We must be compassionate to this problem."

Cassidy, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said he supports President Donald Trump's "desire to address this issue," and called on the Department of Health and Human Services to release data supporting the claim.

Flanked by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other U.S. health officials, Trump on Monday warned pregnant women against taking acetaminophen, which is widely used for fever reduction and pain relief and sold under the brand name Tylenol.

The president said that "taking Tylenol is not good." He added, "They are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary."

"That's, for instance, in cases of extremely high fever that you feel you can't tough it out," he said.

During the news conference, the White House cited a number of studies that show a link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and an increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children, including autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

"President Trump and Secretary Kennedy pledged to practice radical transparency," an HHS spokesperson told The Hill. "HHS is honoring that commitment by following the science and sharing critical public health information as soon as it becomes available, ensuring families are informed and public health is protected."

"These actions represent an unprecedented, comprehensive approach to deepen our understanding of the causes of autism," the spokesperson added. "We will continue to follow the science, restore trust, and deliver hope to millions of American families."

In a statement Monday, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said suggestions that prenatal acetaminophen use causes autism are "highly concerning" and "irresponsible."

"Today's announcement by HHS is not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children," the organization said. "It is highly unsettling that our federal health agencies are willing to make an announcement that will affect the health and well-being of millions of people without the backing of reliable data.

"In more than two decades of research on the use of acetaminophen in pregnancy, not a single reputable study has successfully concluded that the use of acetaminophen in any trimester of pregnancy causes neurodevelopmental disorders in children," the statement from ACOG continued. "In fact, the two highest-quality studies on this subject — one of which was published in JAMA last year — found no significant associations between use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and children's risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability."

Kenvue, the company that makes Tylenol, pushed back on the administration's claim, with a spokeswoman telling the Daily Mail on Monday that "independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism."

"We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers," the spokeswoman said.