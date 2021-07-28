×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | Cold/Flu | big tech | facebook | google

Big Tech Companies to Allow Only Vaccinated US Employees Into Offices

laptop showing the facebook logo in a dark room on a brown table
(Dominic Lipinski/AP)

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 06:41 PM

Big Tech companies are making it mandatory for employees in the United States to get COVID-19 vaccinations before entering campuses, as the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus drives a resurgence in cases across regions.

Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc said on Wednesday all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. Google is also planning to expand its vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months.

According to a Deadline report, streaming giant Netflix Inc has also implemented a policy mandating vaccinations for the cast and crew on all its U.S productions.

Apple Inc plans to restore its mask requirement policy at most of its U.S. retail stores, both for customers and staff, even if they are vaccinated, Bloomberg News reported.

Apple and Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Many tech companies including Microsoft Corp and Uber have said they expect employees to return to office, months after pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them to shift to working from home.

In April, Salesforce said it would allow vaccinated employees to return to some of its offices.

Google also said Wednesday it would extend its work-from-home policy through Oct. 18 due to a recent rise in cases caused by the Delta variant across different regions.

"We'll continue watching the data carefully and let you know at least 30 days in advance before transitioning into our full return to office plans," the company said.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Big Tech companies are making it mandatory for employees in the United States to get COVID-19 vaccinations before entering campuses, as the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus drives a resurgence in cases across regions.
big tech, facebook, google, face mask, mandates, covid-19, pandemic
238
2021-41-28
Wednesday, 28 July 2021 06:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved