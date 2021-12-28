Biden Tweets About Federal COVID Plan in Wake of 'No Federal Solution' Criticism

Even as Republicans continue to criticize him for saying there’s "no federal solution" for the pandemic, President Joe Biden is touting "a federal plan" to fight the omicron variant.

In a Tuesday afternoon tweet, Biden wrote: "My Administration has the back of every governor fighting COVID-19 in their state. Last week, I rolled out a federal plan to tackle Omicron by adding vaccination and booster capacity, hospital equipment, staff, and more. We’re going to get through this by working together."

Biden is being blasted by Republicans as a "hypocrite" for asserting there’s "no federal solution" for the COVID-19 pandemic, chiding his 2020 campaign pledge "to shut down the virus, not the country."

Biden’s new slant on tackling the pandemic came at the start of a call with governors on Monday.

"Look, there is no federal solution," he said. "This gets solved at the state level."

The Republican National Committee fired back.

"Joe Biden claimed he would shut down the virus," the RNC tweeted Monday night. "Now a year later when he failed to do so, he says there is no federal solution to COVID. Joe Biden is a hypocrite."