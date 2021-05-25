Biden to Visit Tulsa to Mark Centennial of Massacre of Black Community

President Joe Biden will visit Tulsa on June 1 to commemorate the centennial of the city's Race Massacre, the White House announced, USA Today reports.

Details of the president's visit were not immediately available, but it will cap off a long weekend of events, speakers and concerts to mark the 100th anniversary of the tragedy.

A “Remember & Rise” event with Georgia political activist Stacey Abrams as the featured keynote speaker will take place a day before Biden's arrival, KJRH reported.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the city was "grateful that President Biden will join in the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

"His visit honors our neighbors who were killed in this city’s worst moment and the work being done to build a better Tulsa for future generations."

The Tulsa Race Massacre occurred when white mobs went on a rampage in 1921 throughout the thriving Black community in the city’s Greenwood District, which was known as Black Wall Street. The mob burned the district to the ground and killed hundreds of people.

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties held a hearing concerning the massacre’s centennial last week, where Viola Fletcher, the tragedy’s oldest living survivor, testified about her memories of the event and her demand for justice for those who are still alive and who suffered thorugh the riot.

“I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home,” she said at the hearing. “I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lining the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams.”

Fletcher and other survivors are pursuing legal action against the city in order to receive reparations due to the massacre.