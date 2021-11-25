Biden Tells Thanksgiving Parade TV Audience 'America Is Back'

President Joe Biden called in to NBC's live TV coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and claimed "America is Back."

Biden's words seemed to contradict what many Americans have said in recent polls, which have found that a majority of people disapprove of the job the president is doing and believe the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction.

Rising inflation has made this the most expensive Thanksgiving ever, the New York Post reported.

Still, Biden offered a positive spin and perhaps specifically was referring to the COVID-19 pandemic when he phoned.

"My message is, after two years, you're back, America is back," Biden told NBC's Al Roker. "There’s nothing we’re unable to overcome, Al. And you’re one of the reasons for that, pal. You're always up, you’re always rooting."

The country currently faces a lot of adversity, as inflation is at its highest rate in 31 years and there's a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the Post said.

The American Farm Bureau Federation said the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $53.31 or less than $6.00 per person. This is a $6.41 or 14% increase from last year’s average of $46.90.

Biden, however, made it seem that all was well as he spent Thanksgiving at the Nantucket, Massachusetts, home of billionaire David Rubenstein.

Roker acted as though he had been surprised by the chief executive’s call.

"Hold on, my phone is ringing. Just a second," Roker said. "Oh my gosh, look at who’s calling! Hello, hello, Mr. President?"

“Hello, Al. How are you doing, pal?” Biden said.

"Oh, Dr. Biden and Mr. President, thank you so much! Happy Thanksgiving to you!" Roker said.

The Post said Biden, in apparent reference to a prior guest, said, "A New York firefighter …"

"That’s right," Roker said. "We had a New York firefighter here. And it’s so good — good for you calling, we thank you so much. What’s your message to the American folks on this Thanksgiving day?"

After Biden insisted "America is back," Roker thanked the president for his call.

"I hope you're going to continue to watch the parade," Roker said. "Santa is coming. Santa is coming, Mr. President!"

"I'm waiting for Santa," joked Biden, who ended his call by adding, "wish we were there with you, Al. Nice to see you, pal."

The Post said that Biden’s parade appearance was "likely to count as one of Biden’s fewer than two dozen interviews so far as president."