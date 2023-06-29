×
Tags: biden | supreme court | admissions | race

Biden: 'Strongly Disagree' With Top Court on College Admissions

(AP)

Thursday, 29 June 2023 01:29 PM EDT

President Joe Biden on Thursday urged colleges to take into account challenges that applicants face - including racial discrimination - during the admissions process after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down race-conscious considerations.

The court struck down race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, in a sharp setback to affirmative action policies often used to increase the number of Black, Hispanic and other underrepresented minority groups on campuses.

"The court effectively ended affirmative action, and I strongly disagree with the court's decision," Biden said

"We cannot let this decision to be the last word," he added.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
102
2023-29-29
