Biden to Visit Slain Officers' Families in North Carolina

President Joe Biden will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday to meet with the families of four law enforcement officers slain earlier this week, reported The Hill.

It was in the deadliest attack on U.S. law enforcement since 2016.

Citing Biden's daily schedule, The Charlotte Observer reported that the president will arrive at Charlotte Douglas International Airport around midday to "pay his respects to the brave law enforcement officers killed and wounded in the line of duty in Charlotte on Monday."

The Observer also reported that Biden's daily guidance for reporters indicates he "will meet with families of the fallen heroes, the wounded law enforcement officers, and other law enforcement officers and elected officials."

On Monday, four officers were fatally shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in east Charlotte.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks and Sam Poloche and William Elliott of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections, all members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, died at the scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Joshua Eyer was critically wounded and later died at the hospital, WSOC-TV reported.

Then-Vice President hopeful Kamala Harris, in a June 2020 interview with ABC's "Good Morning America," commended Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's decision to defund the police by $150 million, seemingly acknowledging the movement's concerns about police budgets in the aftermath of Floyd's death, reported the New York Post.

Biden's trip to North Carolina is strategically significant as his administration seeks to secure support in a state that former President Donald Trump won in 2020.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.