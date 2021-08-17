Biden Extends Order on Covering States' COVID Costs

President Joe Biden has authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to continue to pay 100% of state costs for COVID-19 assistance, the White House announced on Tuesday.

The extension includes picking up the tab for those states having to mobilize the National Guard to aid in their COVID-19 response efforts.

"It is the policy of my administration to combat and respond to COVID-19 with the full capacity and capability of the Federal Government to protect and support our families, schools, and businesses, and to assist state, local, tribal, and territorial governments to do the same, including through emergency and disaster assistance available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)," Biden said in his order.

USA Today reported that the order means the Biden administration will fully reimburse states for some COVID-19 response costs through the end of 2021.

The newspaper noted the covered services include emergency medical care, vaccination operations, and housing at-risk populations.

Biden’s original order, issued on Jan. 21, authorized FEMA to pay costs through September.

USA Today noted the extension signals the pandemic is not under control.