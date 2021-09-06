Biden Declares New York Disaster Area After Ida Damage

President Joe Biden has declared New York a major disaster area and ordered federal assistance for recovery efforts in the locales affected by Hurricane Ida.

Biden's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond, and Westchester, the White House announced Monday.

The president previously made a similar announcement regarding New Jersey.

Biden planned to visit Manville, New Jersey, and the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday to assess storm damage.

Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. Gulf Coast, hit Louisiana about a week ago before moving northeast and causing intense flooding.

Biden's declaration means assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storm.

Funds also are available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Lai Sun Yee was named the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.