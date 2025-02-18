WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | education | loan relief | save plan | student loans | student loan forgiveness

Judge Blocks Biden Student Loan Relief Plan

By    |   Tuesday, 18 February 2025 03:04 PM EST

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on Tuesday that a circuit court judge ordered a block on former President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

Missouri and six other GOP-led states sued the Biden administration over the Saving on a Valuable Education plan that would have forgiven as much as $500 billion in student loans over a 10-year period, according to a budget estimate from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

Judge L. Steven Grasz, who was appointed by President Donald Trump during his first term, of the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that the former secretary of education under Biden went "well beyond this authority by designing a plan where loans are largely forgiven rather than repaid."

In a statement, Bailey said, "Though Joe Biden is out of office, this precedent is imperative to ensuring a President cannot force working Americans to foot the bill for someone else's Ivy League debt."

The Biden White House said in a statement when Bailey and his fellow Republican attorneys general first filed a lawsuit against the plan: "Our Administration will continue to aggressively defend the SAVE plan — which has helped over 8 million borrowers access lower monthly payments, including 4.5 million borrowers who have had a zero-dollar payment each month."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on Tuesday that a circuit court judge ordered a block on former President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
biden, education, loan relief, save plan, student loans, student loan forgiveness
214
2025-04-18
Tuesday, 18 February 2025 03:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved