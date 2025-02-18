Judge Blocks Biden Student Loan Relief Plan

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on Tuesday that a circuit court judge ordered a block on former President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

Missouri and six other GOP-led states sued the Biden administration over the Saving on a Valuable Education plan that would have forgiven as much as $500 billion in student loans over a 10-year period, according to a budget estimate from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

Judge L. Steven Grasz, who was appointed by President Donald Trump during his first term, of the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that the former secretary of education under Biden went "well beyond this authority by designing a plan where loans are largely forgiven rather than repaid."

In a statement, Bailey said, "Though Joe Biden is out of office, this precedent is imperative to ensuring a President cannot force working Americans to foot the bill for someone else's Ivy League debt."

The Biden White House said in a statement when Bailey and his fellow Republican attorneys general first filed a lawsuit against the plan: "Our Administration will continue to aggressively defend the SAVE plan — which has helped over 8 million borrowers access lower monthly payments, including 4.5 million borrowers who have had a zero-dollar payment each month."