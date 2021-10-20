Biden Approval Hits Low of 42.3% in RealClearPolitics Average

An average of five different national surveys show that more than half the country disapproves of the job President Joe Biden is doing.

RealClearPolitics on Wednesday said Biden's overall job approval rating is just 42.3%, with 51.2% of likely voters disapproving. A whopping 60.8% say the country is headed in the wrong direction.

The numbers were the average results of six surveys — Grinnell/Selzer, Quinnipiac, Morning Consult-Politico, Economist/YouGov, Rasmussen Reports, and Reuters/Ipsos — conducted at times between Sept. 9-Oct. 19.

Immigration appears to be Biden's biggest problem, with 58.7% (Sept. 15-Oct. 18) saying they disapproved of his job. An average of 31.8% overall approved of his immigration policies.

Biden's job approval in terms of foreign policy (Sept. 15-Oct. 4) resulted in an overall 38.4% approving and 53.2% disapproving.

With the economy, the polls' average said 50.8% disapprove of Biden’s job and 42.3% approve.

As for whether the country is headed in the right or wrong direction, the five polls (Sept. 9-Oct. 19) resulted in an average of 60.8% saying the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction. Only 32% said the country was headed in the right direction.

The only positive news for Biden was an average regarding how he had addressed the COVID-19 pandemic from between Sept. 15-Oct. 19. A total of 48.8% approved and 45% disapproved of his job in fighting coronavirus.

However, a recent Axios-Ipsos poll indicated Americans' trust in Biden continues to slide as people see more time needed to return to pre-pandemic life.

Just 13% of responding U.S. adults said they expected to be able to get back to their pre-COVID-19 lives within six months, Axios reported. That was down from 36% in June.

A recent Pew Research poll found that Biden’s job approval rating is especially stark among groups central to his base — with the percentage of Black adults dropping the most.

The Sept. 23 Pew survey showed Biden's overall approval rating was underwater at 44%, with 53% disapproving. That flips a July report that found his job approval at 55% and disapproval at 43%.

According to the Pew poll, 67% of Black voters approve of Biden’s job performance, down from 85% who said the same in a July survey.

Hispanic voters (56% from 72%) and Asian voters (54% from 68%) also expressed less approval compared to July.