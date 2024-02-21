×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden administration | border | migration | human | trafficking | transportation | pete buttigieg

US Expands Visa Restrictions on Transportation Operators Over Migration

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 11:06 AM EST

The United States on Wednesday expanded visa restrictions for transportation operators "facilitating irregular migration," as the Biden administration aims to tackle a record number of migrants illegally crossing the southern U.S. border.

The restrictions will now also target "owners, executives, and senior officials of charter flight, ground, and maritime transportation companies providing transportation services designed for use primarily by persons intending to migrate irregularly to the United States," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

In November, the department announced visa restrictions targeting individuals operating charter flights into Nicaragua for migrants heading towards the U.S.-Mexico border.

The increase in migrants seeking to cross the U.S. border from Mexico has become a top issue as President Joe Biden seeks reelection, with former President Donald Trump making it a major focus of his campaign to challenge Biden.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The United States on Wednesday expanded visa restrictions for transportation operators "facilitating irregular migration," as the Biden administration aims to tackle a record number of migrants illegally crossing the southern U.S. border.
biden administration, border, migration, human, trafficking, transportation, pete buttigieg
136
2024-06-21
Wednesday, 21 February 2024 11:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved