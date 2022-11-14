×
Tags: biden | abortion

Biden Admits Democrats Can't Restore Abortion Rights

Biden Admits Democrats Can't Restore Abortion Rights
(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 14 November 2022 10:22 AM EST

President Joe Biden said Monday he did not think Democrats in the next Congress would have enough votes to restore abortion rights nationally.

"I don't think they can expect much of anything other than we're going to maintain our positions," Biden said when asked at a news conference what voters could expect on abortion rights from the next Congress.

"I don't think there's enough votes to codify (Roe v. Wade abortion rights) unless something happens unusual in the House (of Representatives). I think we're going to get very close in the House - but I don't, I think it's going to be very close - but I don't think we're going to do it."

Biden made the comments after his fellow Democrats learned they had retained control of the U.S. Senate in last week's midterm elections but as Republicans edged toward control of the House, with a handful of key races yet to be called.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
President Joe Biden said Monday he did not think Democrats in the next Congress would have enough votes to restore abortion rights nationally.
Monday, 14 November 2022 10:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

