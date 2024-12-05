WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bias | meter | ai | artificial intelligence | politicization | los angeles | times

Owner: 'Bias Meter' Coming Soon to L.A. Times' Stories

By    |   Thursday, 05 December 2024 12:22 PM EST

Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong said the outlet will launch an artificial intelligence powered "bias meter" on its news stories beginning early next year.

Soon-Shiong made the announcement Wednesday in an interview with CNN conservative analyst Scott Jennings, whom recently accepted a role on the Times' editorial board.

"Whether in news or opinion … you have a bias meter," Soon-Shiong said on Jennings' podcast, "Flyover Country," The Wrap reported. "So that someone could understand as a reader that the source of the article has some level of bias."

Soon-Shiong added, "The reader can press a button and get both sides of that exact same story, based on that story, and then give comments."

The feature could be launched as early as next month, Soon-Shiong said.

Soon-Shiong vowed to diversify the Times' direction in the wake of quashing an endorsement the editorial board planned to give to Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris in late October. The flap led to multiple resignations from the board.

Adding Jennings was a part of the owner's mission in the aftermath.

"So, right now, we don't have an editorial board if we are truly honest about ourselves that we are balanced; and so, I've gotten beaten up about fair and balanced," Soon-Shiong said earlier this month.

"So, I'm looking for people like Scott Jennings," he added.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong said the outlet will launch an artificial intelligence powered "bias meter" on its news stories beginning early next year.
bias, meter, ai, artificial intelligence, politicization, los angeles, times, newspaper
223
2024-22-05
Thursday, 05 December 2024 12:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved