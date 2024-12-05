Owner: 'Bias Meter' Coming Soon to L.A. Times' Stories

Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong said the outlet will launch an artificial intelligence powered "bias meter" on its news stories beginning early next year.

Soon-Shiong made the announcement Wednesday in an interview with CNN conservative analyst Scott Jennings, whom recently accepted a role on the Times' editorial board.

"Whether in news or opinion … you have a bias meter," Soon-Shiong said on Jennings' podcast, "Flyover Country," The Wrap reported. "So that someone could understand as a reader that the source of the article has some level of bias."

Soon-Shiong added, "The reader can press a button and get both sides of that exact same story, based on that story, and then give comments."

The feature could be launched as early as next month, Soon-Shiong said.

Soon-Shiong vowed to diversify the Times' direction in the wake of quashing an endorsement the editorial board planned to give to Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris in late October. The flap led to multiple resignations from the board.

Adding Jennings was a part of the owner's mission in the aftermath.

"So, right now, we don't have an editorial board if we are truly honest about ourselves that we are balanced; and so, I've gotten beaten up about fair and balanced," Soon-Shiong said earlier this month.

"So, I'm looking for people like Scott Jennings," he added.