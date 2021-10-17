×
Tags: bettylynn | andygriffith | actress | obituary

Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou of 'The Andy Griffith Show,' Dies at 95

betty lynn standing next to statue of andy griffith and ron howard as their charachers of the andy griffith show

A 2007 photo of Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show," with a statue of Andy and Opie Taylor in Mount Airy, N.C. (AP)

By    |   Sunday, 17 October 2021 07:18 PM

Betty Lynn, the actress who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show," died on Saturday at the age of 95.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lynn took on a number of roles in such pictures as "June Bride" (1948) and "Cheaper by the Dozen" (1950) before playing the girlfriend to the neurotic deputy Barney Fife, played by Don Knotts, on "The Andy Griffith Show" (1961).

During her career, Lynn took on roles in such shows as "Family Affair" and "My Three Sons" and showed up on episodes of "The Farmer's Daughter," "Mod Squad," "Little House on the Prairie," "Police Story," and "Barnaby Jones."

The Andy Griffith Museum stated that a private funeral service would be held in Culver City, California.

Click Here to comment on this article
US
122
2021-18-17
Sunday, 17 October 2021 07:18 PM
