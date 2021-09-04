×
Tags: bette midler | texas | women | abortion

Bette Midler Calls on Texas Women to Refuse Sex Over Abortion Law

Honoree, singer and actress Bette Midler. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty)
 

Saturday, 04 September 2021 01:31 PM

Singer and actress Bette Midler is calling for women in Texas to stage a sex strike over the state's restrictive "heartbeat" law, which prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, until their rights are guaranteed.

"I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress," Midler said on Twitter while responding to the Supreme Court's 5-4 vote to deny an emergency request to block the Texas law, deemed by critics as the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.  

The law, which took effect on Wednesday, prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, meaning the procedure can't legally take place after the sixth week of pregnancy. It also does not make exceptions for rape or incest and allows people to sue doctors or others who help a woman end her pregnancy. 

Midler added to her post, saying the new law is against "women, their lives, their bodies, and their autonomy."

“This isn’t about guns, speech, money or war," she posted.

"It’s about women, their lives, their bodies, and their autonomy. That’s what allowed the court to do shoddy work, with careless disregard, because who’s going to stop it? They only did the thing in the dead of night, without care or effort, because they believe women are so used to being gaslit that of course, they’ll just tolerate it. They did the thing in the dead of night without care or effort because they genuinely believe that they’re only women, and they deserve what they get."

President Joe Biden has slammed the Texas law and the decision that allowed it to remain active and said he's asking the Gender Policy Council and White House counsel to work on a "whole-of-government effort" to respond to the legislation, reports The Hill

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act when lawmakers return to session on Sept. 20. The legislation, if passed, will protect a woman's ability to seek an abortion, as well as healthcare providers' rights when providing services.  

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Saturday, 04 September 2021 01:31 PM
