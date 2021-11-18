×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: beto | fundraising | abbott | texas

Beto O'Rourke Raised $2M in 24 Hours for Bid for Texas Governor

beto orourke speaks to crowd
Democrat Beto O'Rourke answers questions during a campaign stop, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in San Antonio. (Eric Gay/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 18 November 2021 12:42 PM

Beto O’Rourke’s campaign says it raised over $2 million in the 24 hours after the announcement he was a candidate for Texas governor.

O’Rourke’s fundraising total was given to The Texas Tribune by his campaign.

The campaign called it a record "for any Democratic gubernatorial candidate for the first 24 hours" of a campaign and the most raised in the "first 24 hours of any campaign in 2021."

O’Rourke’s total was $2,015,885, according to his campaign. The money came from "about" 31,000 donors, campaign spokesperson Abhi Rahman said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, announced in July that his war chest for the 2022 election was up to $55 million.

The Abbott campaign had said then that the governor has more cash-on-hand "than any other statewide candidate in Texas history."

O'Rourke's announcement Monday that he was running for governor marked his third bid for office in as many election cycles, The Associated Press noted.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Beto O'Rourke's campaign says it raised over $2 million in the 24 hours after the announcement he was a candidate for Texas governor. The campaign called it a record "for any Democratic gubernatorial...
beto, fundraising, abbott, texas
155
2021-42-18
Thursday, 18 November 2021 12:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved