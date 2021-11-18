Beto O'Rourke Raised $2M in 24 Hours for Bid for Texas Governor

Beto O’Rourke’s campaign says it raised over $2 million in the 24 hours after the announcement he was a candidate for Texas governor.

O’Rourke’s fundraising total was given to The Texas Tribune by his campaign.

The campaign called it a record "for any Democratic gubernatorial candidate for the first 24 hours" of a campaign and the most raised in the "first 24 hours of any campaign in 2021."

O’Rourke’s total was $2,015,885, according to his campaign. The money came from "about" 31,000 donors, campaign spokesperson Abhi Rahman said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, announced in July that his war chest for the 2022 election was up to $55 million.

The Abbott campaign had said then that the governor has more cash-on-hand "than any other statewide candidate in Texas history."

O'Rourke's announcement Monday that he was running for governor marked his third bid for office in as many election cycles, The Associated Press noted.