Bethany Hamilton Against 'Males in Female Surfing Events'

By    |   Saturday, 11 May 2024 12:34 PM EDT

American surfer Bethany Hamilton has denounced California state law amid a debate over a transgender surfer's participation in an upcoming competition.

The American Longboard Association found itself embroiled in controversy as it grappled with transgender policies, prompting Hamilton's outspoken disapproval, Fox News reported.

"California state law allows for males in female surfing events," Hamilton, 32, posted on X, "This is not fair game. I do not support this."

The issue arose when Huntington Beach Longboard Pro organizers faced pressure to allow a transgender surfer to compete in the women's division. Initially resistant to the idea, the event's organizers, led by Todd Messick, reversed their stance under the threat of cancellation.

The controversy intensified with the intervention of the California Coastal Commission, which issued a letter to Messick. The missive cited concerns that a ban on transgender athletes contradicted the Coastal Act's principles of public access, recreation, and environmental justice. Furthermore, it highlighted the discrepancy with the transgender policies upheld by major surfing bodies like the World Surf League and the International Surfing Association.

The standoff culminated in a tense exchange between Messick and the Coastal Commission, with Messick reaffirming the American Longboard Association's stance on gender inclusion. However, this position clashed with evolving standards within the surfing community, exemplified by the International Surfing Association's updated transgender policy.

The saga took a turn with the involvement of transgender surfer Sasha Jane Lowerson, who reportedly sought to compete but encountered communication barriers with event organizers. Lowerson's attempts to participate were stymied despite paying the entry fee.

The California Coastal Commission ultimately signaled conditional approval for the event after ensuring compliance with current transgender policies.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Saturday, 11 May 2024 12:34 PM
