Sen. Bernie Sanders Endorses Mamdani for NYC Mayor

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday that he is endorsing fellow democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor, with the Democratic Party primary just a week away, New York Magazine reported.

The Vermont Independent said in a statement that Mamdani is running "an inspirational grassroots campaign" and that "we need the kind of visionary leadership that Zohran is providing in this campaign." The senator also praised Mamdani's plan to pay for his proposal of new affordable housing and free buses through an increased tax on the wealthy and corporations.

The endorsement by Sanders gives the 33-year-old assemblymember another boost in his effort to defeat front-runner Andrew Cuomo in the primary.

Speculation about Sanders' plans to endorse Mamdani in the race increased after he received the support of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who is a longtime friend and ally of Sanders.

Mamdani gushed over the endorsement by Sanders, writing on X that the Vermont senator "has been the single most influential political figure in my life. As mayor, I will strive to live up to his example by fighting for the working class every day and hopefully make Brooklyn's own proud."

Mamdani, who has led a historic grassroots fundraising and canvassing effort, has concentrated his efforts on young, white, ultra-left New Yorkers in his campaign to become mayor, the New York Post reported.

Four years ago Sanders did not endorse anyone in the mayoral race and only backed Bill de Blasio's re-election bid in 2017 just one week before Election Day.