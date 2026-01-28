Sen. Moreno: ACA Talks Near GOP Take-It-Or-Leave-It Offer

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, said Republicans are preparing what he called their "best and final" offer in bipartisan Senate talks to revive enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits that expired Jan. 1, setting up a decision point for Democrats as lawmakers juggle healthcare negotiations alongside a looming government shutdown deadline.

Moreno told reporters that Republicans will soon put an offer in Democrats' hands after weeks of bipartisan discussions aimed at a two-year revival of the enhanced subsidies, which temporarily expanded eligibility and increased assistance for people buying coverage through the ACA marketplaces.

"It's going to be in the hands of the Democrats very shortly. ... Here's the exact thing that we think is the maximum we can sell our conference," Moreno said, according to the account of the remarks provided in the input source text. "This would be it. This is the best and final" offer.

The enhanced version of the premium tax credits expired at the start of 2026 under a previously enacted sunset date, according to a Congressional Research Service analysis, while the underlying premium tax credit remains in law.

In the negotiations, senators have discussed imposing new restrictions quickly, including an income limit, and phasing in broader changes in the second year, including expanded use of Health Savings Accounts.

Moreno is among the lead negotiators in the talks and, alongside Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, introduced legislation in December to extend and reshape the enhanced tax credits for two years, including an income cap and a minimum monthly premium.

Moreno also told reporters the group is proposing to maintain the status quo on the Hyde amendment, which generally restricts the use of certain federal funds for abortion, with long-standing exceptions including cases of rape or incest and situations where a pregnant woman's life would be in danger without an abortion.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who has been involved in the talks, said Wednesday he expected to receive legislative text later in the day and signaled the group was close to a deal.

But two people familiar with the negotiations said some Democrats had not yet seen or signed off on a bill, underscoring that the outlines described publicly may still face late-stage disputes as Congress weighs whether, and how, to revive the lapsed subsidies.

The expiration has already prompted some states to consider limited stopgap steps, but policy analysts have said state actions cannot fully replace federal subsidies.