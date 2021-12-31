Ben Sasse Slams Decision to Drop Criminal Case Against Epstein Guards

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., told the Washington Examiner this week that it’s "pathetic" that officials won’t charge the two prison guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night that billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell.

Although the guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were supposed to check on Epstein every 30 minutes on the night that he took his own life, the two were allegedly sitting at their desk on the internet and later they admitted to falsifying records to make it look like they had been monitoring him while he was on suicide watch.

The guards made an agreement for deferred prosecution if they completed 100 hours of community service and cooperated with an investigation into the death of Epstein by federal authorities. This deferral period expired in November, and the assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York this month requested that the case against the guards be dropped.

"Under the agreements, prosecution was deferred for a period of six months during the term of Noel's and Thomas's good behavior, completion of community service, and satisfactory compliance with the terms of the agreement," reads a court document written by the assistant U.S. attorney, Nicolas Roos.

Sasse told the Examiner that the decision not to prosecute the two guards is "pathetic," saying that "The Department of Justice has continued to fail Epstein's victims at every turn. What these women deserve is justice. Dismissing the case against the guards who let Epstein escape justice is pathetic. A slap on the wrist isn't going to cut it."