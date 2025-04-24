VP Vance Chugs Beer With US Troops at Ramstein Air Base

Vice President JD Vance sipped beer, signed a kegerator, and reportedly danced with an airwoman in a Thursday visit with troops at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany.

"What kind of beer we got here? Is this a good German beer?" Vance asked troops at Ramstein in a video posted to C-SPAN. "Yes, OK, let's see what we've got.

"All right, to the airmen of this base, the airwomen of this base, and all of our troops serving overseas, God Bless you guys. Cheers."

Vance also signed the kegerator the beer was being served from on request from Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Davis, according to a pool report.

"To Anthony, this is great! A work of genius!! JD Vance," Vance wrote.

Benediktiner Hell lager beer was being served from the kegerator.

"This thing is awesome," Vance told Davis, who asked him to sign it.

Vance also granted an airwoman her request for a quick dance, two sources told a pool reporter.

"We're so proud of you, we're so grateful for what you do," Vance told the troops when handed the German beer stein. "We see some families here. We know military service, especially at the level you guys do it, is incredible sacrifice – not just for all of you but for the whole team. So we're grateful to you.

"We're proud to be here celebrating with you guys.

"As the general said, we know that you guys are one of the most important parts of how we project power overseas. We refuel our missions. We deliver cargo. We deliver weapons, if we have to. We deliver humanitarian assistance to the people who need it.

"So I'm just so grateful to you guys for what you do. As as an Iraq War veteran myself, I know that this is a place that a lot of wounded warriors came before they came home."