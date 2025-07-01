WATCH TV LIVE

Officials Close Dozens of Beaches Heading Into July 4 Weekend

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 05:05 PM EDT

While many Americans will be heading to the beach this coming holiday weekend, local government officials have issued bacteria warnings and closures for more than 40 beaches, USA Today has reported.

The outlet listed 43 beaches in New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Illinois, Michigan, and California that have been closed or highly restricted due to high levels of bacteria such as vibrio. Vibrio are "bacteria that naturally live in certain coastal waters. They are found in higher numbers in May through October when water temperatures are warmer," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC warns that vibrio infections can result in a wide variety of unpleasant symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, swelling, blistering skin irritations, and dangerously low blood pressure. The agency estimates that 80,000 cases of vibriosis occur in the U.S. each year, although more than half are from eating contaminated food.

When swimming in coastal waters, the illness is commonly obtained through an open wound or swallowing contaminated water.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 01 July 2025 05:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

