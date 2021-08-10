Robin Comes Out as Bisexual in Batman Comic

In a new issue of "Batman: Urban Legends," Robin, Batman's famed sidekick, comes out as bisexual.

In the series' sixth issue, which appeared on shelves Tuesday, the comic depicts Tim Drake, Batman's third Robin, going on a date with a man. After reflecting, Drake has "a light bulb moment," according to Yahoo Finance, and suddenly realizes what he wants.

Drake then visits his old friend Bernard Dowd for a date. "I'm really glad you got home okay. I've been doing a lot of thinking, about that night, and I — I don't know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I'd like to figure it out," Tim says.

"I was hoping you would. Tim Drake…do you want to go on a date with me?" Dowd asks.

"Yeah… Yeah, I think I want that," Drake replies.

Subsequently, this means Tim Drake's Robin is the newest person to join the cast of LGBTQ characters in the DC universe. So far, Kate Kane's Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Renee Montoya, and Alan Scott's the Green Lantern are all considered a part of an LGBTQ group in DC.

Writer Meghan Fitzmartin responded to support of the idea, saying that her "goal in writing has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you."