Fired Bath & Body Works Employee to Newsmax: I Won't Bow to Trans

Jocelyn Boden, who was fired from her job at Bath & Body Works in Utah for refusing to call a female-born employee by transgender pronouns, told Newsmax Monday she won't go against her religious beliefs.

Boden said she worked with the biological woman who wanted to use a nickname, which Boden said she was fine with.

Boden, who worked at Bath & Body Works for 3.5 years. said she referred to the employee with female pronouns twice and a complaint was filed against her.

"I refuse to falsify my speech by calling this person a he when she's biologically a girl," Boden told "National Report." "I couldn't because of my religious and moral beliefs. I was not going to be forced to do that."

Bath & Body Works fired Boden soon after. First Liberty, representing Boden, has filed a discrimination charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. First Liberty said the company violated state and federal work laws by not accommodating Boden’s religious beliefs.

Boden said there was no meanness or cruelty behind her decision to refer to her co-worker using her biological pronouns.

"It's so clearly what is true," Boden said. "I have a family that I want to set a good example for. I know what the truth is, what reality is. My conscience would not have let me not say anything and then go home and be like, I could have said what I really believe, and I chose not to. I couldn't have lived with myself with that."

