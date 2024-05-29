WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: baseball | black | segregation | negro | josh gibson | babe ruth

MLB Adding Negro Leagues Stats to Official Records

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 09:38 AM EDT

Catcher Josh Gibson is now officially one of the major leagues' all-time greats, as multiple media outlets reported Tuesday that Major League Baseball has incorporated Negro Leagues statistics into its records.

Gibson, who spent nine of his 14 Negro Leagues seasons with the Homestead Grays, will now be the all-time leader in batting average (.372), passing Ty Cobb (.367).

New York Yankees slugger Babe Ruth also will be taking a step back in a pair of statistical categories because of Gibson. Gibson now has the best slugging percentage (.718) and OPS (1.177) ever, topping Ruth's marks of .690 and 1.164.

Over 2,300 Negro League players now have their stats in the MLB record books thanks to three years of research.

"This initiative is focused on ensuring that future generations of fans have access to the statistics and milestones of all those who made the Negro Leagues possible," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Their accomplishments on the field will be a gateway to broader learning about this triumph in American history and the path that led to Jackie Robinson's 1947 Dodger debut."

Back in 1969, there was a special committee focused on baseball records that determined six major leagues should garner recognition, with the earliest of those, the National, starting in 1876.

The committee also chose to acknowledge the American Association (1882-91), the Union Association (1884), the Players' League (1890), the American (1901) and the Federal League (1914-15). The National Association (1871-75) was excluded.

It was not until December 2020 that MLB decided it would be "correcting a longtime oversight" by incorporating the Negro Leagues into its records. A 17-person committee featuring Negro Leagues experts and statisticians then got to work.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Catcher Josh Gibson is now officially one of the major leagues' all-time greats, as multiple media outlets reported Tuesday that Major League Baseball has incorporated Negro Leagues statistics into its records.
baseball, black, segregation, negro, josh gibson, babe ruth
283
2024-38-29
Wednesday, 29 May 2024 09:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved