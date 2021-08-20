NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders Positive for COVID-19

Former Detroit Lions superstar Barry Sanders announced Friday that although he is fully vaccinated, he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

In a message posted to his Twitter account, the Hall of Fame running back said "Despite being double vaccinated, wearing a mask, and taking all the precautions I could... I tested positive for COVID. I don't have any symptoms, but am staying in until I get the green light from the Docs."

Sanders played his entire career with the Lions from 1989 to 1998. After 10 seasons in the NFL, he suddenly retired when he was only 30 years old. He led the league in rushing yards four times and his career with 15,269 rushing yards and 99 touchdowns. He is currently fourth on the NFL career rushing list. The 53-year-old is still involved with the team, making regular appearances at Lions events as a paid ambassador.

Reports of Sanders’ positive test follow last week’s pleas from fellow Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk for the public to get vaccinated. Faulk told Fox News "Don’t listen to the pundits on social media, the stuff that you’re reading … Actually go to your doctor, so you can make an educated decision," he said. "That’s what this whole thing is about. If we can get people to do that, then this whole campaign and what we’re doing is going to be worth something."

Sanders said he is staying at home recovering in anticipation of the Lion’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers September 12.