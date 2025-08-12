Rep. Barry Moore Launches Senate Bid in Alabama

Alabama Rep. Barry Moore on Tuesday launched his Senate bid to replace outgoing Sen. Tommy Tuberville, positioning himself as a "Trump conservative."

Moore entered a crowded Republican field. Tuberville is running for Alabama governor in 2026.

"I'm running for Senate because the people of Alabama deserve a Trump conservative and a working man who will defend their freedoms," Moore said in his announcement.

He added: "I learned growing up on a farm in Coffee County that what makes this country great isn't Washington elites, Wall Street billionaires, lifelong bureaucrats, or self-serving politicians. It's the hardworking families of Alabama — and that's who I will answer to and work for."

Moore, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, has been rated the most conservative lawmaker in Alabama by CPAC, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

Moore will officially kick off his campaign Friday in DeKalb County.

He is at least the fourth Republican to join the race and a fifth, former GOP Rep. Jerry Carl, is expected to launch a bid next week, Politico reported.

Newsmax reported in June that former Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks is mulling a run, as is Morgan Murphy, former national security adviser to Tuberville and now a top aide to Gen. Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump's envoy to Ukraine.

All are considered solid supporters of Trump, a must to win a Republican primary in Alabama.

"If you want to get elected in Alabama, just get President Trump's endorsement," Perry Hooper Jr., chairman of the president's campaign in the state in 2016, told Newsmax in June.