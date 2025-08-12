WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: barry moore | senate | campaign | alabama | tuberville

Rep. Barry Moore Launches Senate Bid in Alabama

By    |   Tuesday, 12 August 2025 11:14 AM EDT

Alabama Rep. Barry Moore on Tuesday launched his Senate bid to replace outgoing Sen. Tommy Tuberville, positioning himself as a "Trump conservative."

Moore entered a crowded Republican field. Tuberville is running for Alabama governor in 2026.

"I'm running for Senate because the people of Alabama deserve a Trump conservative and a working man who will defend their freedoms," Moore said in his announcement.

He added: "I learned growing up on a farm in Coffee County that what makes this country great isn't Washington elites, Wall Street billionaires, lifelong bureaucrats, or self-serving politicians. It's the hardworking families of Alabama — and that's who I will answer to and work for."

Moore, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, has been rated the most conservative lawmaker in Alabama by CPAC, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

Moore will officially kick off his campaign Friday in DeKalb County.

He is at least the fourth Republican to join the race and a fifth, former GOP Rep. Jerry Carl, is expected to launch a bid next week, Politico reported.

Newsmax reported in June that former Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks is mulling a run, as is Morgan Murphy, former national security adviser to Tuberville and now a top aide to Gen. Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump's envoy to Ukraine. 

All are considered solid supporters of Trump, a must to win a Republican primary in Alabama. 

"If you want to get elected in Alabama, just get President Trump's endorsement," Perry Hooper Jr., chairman of the president's campaign in the state in 2016, told Newsmax in June.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Alabama Rep. Barry Moore on Tuesday launched his Senate bid to replace outgoing Sen. Tommy Tuberville, positioning himself as a "Trump conservative."
barry moore, senate, campaign, alabama, tuberville
257
2025-14-12
Tuesday, 12 August 2025 11:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved