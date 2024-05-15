House Oversight Subcommittee Seeks Cassidy Hutchinson Documents

A Republican-led House committee examining the select committee that investigated Jan. 6, 2021, sent a letter Wednesday requesting documents to the latter panel's key witness Cassidy Hutchinson.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., chair of the House Administration subcommittee on oversight, asked Hutchinson in the letter to submit all communications through this month with former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who served as the Jan. 6 panel's vice chair, as well as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House deputy chief of staff Anthony Ornato, former White House senior adviser Eric Herschmann, and former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

In his request, Loudermilk also asked Hutchinson for communications regarding "potential publishing or book deals or related compensation," as well as on employment after the White House, the 25th Amendment, and her itinerary for a 2021 trip to Florida's Gulf Coast.

Hutchinson wrote a best-selling book about Jan. 6 titled "Enough," which was released last fall.

The request for documents is necessary because the select Jan. 6 committee "failed to properly archive their records, including as many as 900 interview summaries or transcripts, over one terabyte of digital data, and over 100 deleted or encrypted documents," Loudermilk wrote in the letter.

"The subcommittee has no choice but to repeat much of the work of the Select Committee to understand their investigative findings."

The select panel was created by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Loudermilk said his committee found that some of the documents Hutchinson had previously provided "were not archived by the Select Committee," including communications between Hutchinson and former White House staffers Ben Williamson and Stefan Passantino, senior Trump political adviser Susan Wiles, journalist Jake Sherman, former Defense Department chief of staff Kash Patel, and former National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe.

Newsmax reached out to Hutchinson's attorney William H. Jordan for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Earlier this year, Jordan characterized Loudermilk's previous request for documents as a "pressure campaign" designed to "silence" a possible witness in Trump's criminal trials, where the former president faces numerous felony counts for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

"Let me be clear: since Ms. Hutchinson changed counsel, she has and will continue to tell the truth," Jordan wrote to Loudermilk in January. "While other individuals — often men who occupied more senior roles — would not speak with the Select Committee, Ms. Hutchinson and many other witnesses courageously stepped forward.

"Yet, she now finds herself being questioned by you and your subcommittee regarding her testimony and on matters that may also be the subject of ongoing criminal proceedings against Mr. Trump.

"Ms. Hutchinson will not succumb to a pressure campaign from those who seek to silence her and influence her testimony, even when done in the name of 'oversight,'" Jordan added.

Hutchinson testified under oath during the 2022 Jan. 6 hearings that she had heard Trump lunged for the steering wheel of the presidential SUV and had a physical altercation with a Secret Service agent after being told he could not go to the Capitol following his speech to supporters on the Ellipse.

However, Loudermilk's panel released an 81-page report in March that contradicts Hutchinson's testimony.