Obama: 'Nobody's Hands Are Clean' in Israel's War on Hamas

Former President Barack Obama is coming under scrutiny for his recent remarks on the Israel war on Hamas, seemingly giving moral equivalence to the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks versus the Israeli operation to return hostages from Gaza.

Negotiating with terrorists has long been failed diplomatic policy, but Obama appears to urge giving in to the hostage-taking Hamas terrorists.

"If you genuinely want to change this, then you've got to figure out how to speak to somebody on the other side, and listen to them, and understand what they are talking about and not dismiss it," Obama said Friday, according to video clips posted to X.

"Because you can't save that child without their help. Not in this situation."

But, the Israeli Defense Forces officials have warned this week to Newsmax that Hamas is using its estimated 240 Israeli hostages and Gaza civilians as shields for their terrorist operations stemming from their massive Oct. 7 attack, effectively risking the safety of innocent people to keep Israel from striking back.

Also, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a worldwide address this week a "cease-fire would mean Israel's surrender to Hamas terrorists."

Undaunted, Obama seemed to suggest admittedly "horrific" terrorist acts might have been an equivalent response for "unbearable" occupation and military action against the Hamas terrorists seeking to hide behind among innocent civilians – and even refugee camps, hospitals, and among school children – in Gaza.

"If there's any chance for us to be able to act constructively to do something, it will require an admission of complexity and maintain what on the surface may seem contradictory ideas: That what Hamas did was horrific, and there is no justification for it – and what is also true is that the occupation, and what's happening to Palestinians, is unbearable," Obama began in the video podcast, attempting to explain how to solve the centuries of ideological unrest in the Middle East.

"And what is also true there is a history of the Jewish people that may be dismissed, unless your grandparents or your great grandparents or your uncle or your aunt tell you stories about the madness of antisemitism. And what is true is there are people right now who are dying who have nothing to do with what Hamas did.

While urging to hear from both sides, Obama appears to not listen to the side of the Jewish state of Israel in making the case of the existential threat of Hamas on its people.

"You can try to maintain your moral innocence, but that won't solve the problem and, so, if you want to solve the problem, then you have to take in the whole truth, and then you have to admit that nobody's hands are clean, that all of us are complicit to some degree," Obama said.

"I look at this and I think back what could I have done during my presidency to move this forward. As hard as I have tried, I've got the scars to prove it, but there's a part of my saying, 'Well, is there something else I could have done?'

"That's the conversation we should be having — not just looking backward but looking forward."

Conservatives and former President Donald Trump have long argued the Obama administration — and now President Joe Biden's administration — have emboldened the anti-Israel Iranian regime to fund terrorist proxy groups. In fact, Republicans have long argued, the payments direct to Iran have indirectly permitted it to fund antisemitic terrorists like Hezbollah and Hamas.