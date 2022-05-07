Three American Tourists Found Dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort

Officials in the Bahamas are investigating after three Americans were found dead at the adults-only Sandals Emerald Bay Resort on Exuma, and a fourth one was airlfted to a hospital.

The country's acting prime minister Chester Cooper said foul play is not suspected.

At about 9 a.m. ET on Friday morning, hotel staff called local authorities to report a man had been found unresponsive in one of the resort's villas, the New York Post reported, quoting the Bahamas Police Force.

The guest, a man was lying on a bedroom floor but showed no sign of trauma. A local doctor pronounced him dead, reports the police.

The officers were then called to a second villa, where they found an unresponsive man lying against a bathroom wall and a woman, also unresponsive, on a bed. Both showed signs of having suffered convulsions but there were no signs of trauma.

However, Thursday night, the couple was treated at a local medical facility after reporting being ill, and returned to the hotel. Police said they are waiting for autospy reports for the three dead people, whose identities have not been released.

Bahamas Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville told local media he is on the island, along with officials to determine if there was a public health emergency at the hospital. They thought they would have to make a "mini-hospital" at the hotel, but it wasn't necessary, as "we believe it's an isolated situation that revolves around four people," Darville said, refusing to speculate about what happened.

He added, the couple who had reported illness were suffering from nausea and vomiting. The fourth person, identified as an American woman, was lifeflighted to Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau. She had also sought treatment at a local clinic.

Sandals, in a statement, said it is "actively working to support both the investigation and the guests' families in every way possible during this difficult time. Out of respect for the privacy of our guests, we cannot disclose further information at this time."