Ashli Babbitt's Husband Demands ID of Police Officer Who Killed Her

The husband of the woman fatally shot during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is speaking out and demanding to know the name of the police officer who killed her.

Ashli Babbitt’s husband, Aaron, has filed suit in an effort to identify the Metropolitan police officer who shot and killed her.

She was one of the protesters that entered the Capitol. The Air Force veteran was shot by police as she tried to enter the Speaker’s Lobby at the House of Representatives by climbing through a broken window.

In a complaint filed in D.C. Superior Court, Aaron Babbitt alleged that the MPD "failed to comply" with a Freedom of Information Act request by missing a mid-May deadline to provide the materials or rebuff the request.

"Somebody in D.C. knows, I think a lot of people know, but nobody is telling us," Aaron Babbitt said of the officer’s identity on the Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"And the silence is deafening.

"It sickens me to hear what people say about Ashli," he said. "There has never been a person Ashli ran across in her daily life that didn't love her and wouldn't remember her in some way, shape, or form for the rest of her life," he said. "But this is the game. This is the social media craziness that people just run with a theory and just take off with it."

His attorney, Terrell Roberts said: "I think one of the reasons they are hiding his identity (is) they don't have a good reason for this shooting," Babbitt's attorney responded. "I think if Ashli Babbitt had been brandishing a firearm and she was shot here the officer would be identified by now and pinning a medal on him. So I don't think we have an explanation for the shooting and why they have not identified (the officer responsible)."

The Department of Justice in mid-April closed its investigation into Babbitt’s death, announcing it would not be pursuing charges against the officer due to insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.

"Specifically, the investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber," the DOJ said in a statement.