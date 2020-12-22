Axios/Ipsos Poll: Just 1-in-3 Optimistic About Next Year

One-in-three Americans think their physical and mental health will improve next year, with about the same number of people saying they intend to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as possible, according to the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

In the latest survey, which is conducted on a weekly basis, about one-third of respondents expect 2021 to be an improvement over 2020 in terms of their physical, mental, and emotional health, as well as their home life and personal finances. Far fewer said they expect the next year to be worse than this one, but the majority said they expect 2021 to be about the same as 2020.

Most, about 76%, said their finances are in good shape, with 23% reporting poor finances. About one-third plan to get a coronavirus vaccine as soon as one is available, with 48% of adults over 65 and 29% of adults age 18-29 reporting they will.

Most Americans plan to stay at home for the holidays, with 53% saying they plan to celebrate with their immediate family, 16% planning to see family and friends as usual, and 10% who will celebrate by quarantining with a small group, while 21% have no plans.

The Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted from Dec. 18-21, 2020 with 1,003 adults age 18 or older, and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.