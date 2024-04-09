Axios: Trump Favorability Rising Among Latinos

President Joe Biden's favorability rating among Latinos has dropped during the last year, while former President Donald Trump's favorability rose, according to a new poll from Axis and Ipsos.

The survey, which Ipsos has conducted at regular intervals since 2021, found that Biden's favorability rating has fallen among Latinos, as has Vice President Kamala Harris' rating, after about a year of remaining consistent.

Just 41% of Latinos said they had a favorable opinion of Biden in March 2024 compared to 47% in surveys conducted in both June 2023 and October 2022. As of March, 39% have a favorable view of Harris compared to 42% in both June 2023 and October 2022.

In contrast, Trump's favorability among Latinos has grown, from 27% in October 2022 to 29% in June 2023 and then up to 32% in March 2024. The former president's latest rating is higher than those of California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (27%), Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (31%), and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott (27%).

The poll also found that the majority (53%) of Latinos are most worried about inflation and the cost of living, followed by crime or gun violence (34%), and immigration (28%).

Axios/Ipsos conducted the survey with Telemundo US, interviewing 1,012 Latinos from across the U.S. between March 22-28 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

