Infowars Reporter Jamie White Murdered in Austin

Infowars reporter Jamie White was murdered Sunday night at his apartment complex in an apparent car burglary turned tragic, according to the Austin Police Department.

The APD said White, 36, was found lying in the parking lot of his apartment complex with signs of trauma to his body. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 12:19 Monday morning. "The initial investigation shows that White was shot and killed in the parking lot of the apartment complex in which he lived," APD said in a statement. "The suspects then fled the scene. Detectives believe the suspects were possibly burglarizing White's vehicle when he interrupted them."

Alex Jones, the controversial host and founder of Infowars, said White had been "brutally murdered." Jones reposted some of White's previous posts in the hours after his passing, which alluded to White's belief that he was "on the Ukrainian 'Enemies List' due to my work at @infowars and with @RealAlexJones on the Ukraine proxy war."

White's final post on X was a repost from Elon Musk that read, "Yeah, why are liberals so violent? Legacy media is a major part of the problem."

"We sent some people over this morning when he didn't answer the phone because he was always here early, loves to work, loves to fight tyranny, loves to promote freedom," Jones said during his Monday show. "When they got to the apartment complex, there was yellow tape everywhere and blood all over the parking lot."

Jones later released a post questioning if White's murder was the result of left-wing Travis County District Attorney José Garza's policies on crime.

"We pledge that Jamie's tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice," Jones' statement read.