Judge Orders Release in Leak Case Involving WashPost Reporter

A federal judge ruled that a government contractor accused of leaking sensitive national security information to a Washington Post reporter can be released from custody under strict conditions.

According to Politico, U.S. District Judge Michael Maddox acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations against Aurelio Perez-Lugones, describing them as "extremely grave," but determined that conditions such as home confinement, electronic monitoring, and a ban on internet use would sufficiently reduce any risk.

Perez-Lugones, a Navy veteran, has been held since his arrest in January. Federal prosecutors sought to keep him detained, arguing he could still pass along classified material, particularly to Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson, who remains employed.

"The government has no way of knowing what he has retained and what he is able to provide to others," Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia McLane reportedly said during Monday's hearing. "The person he was communicating with is still employed and has a willingness to accept classified and national defense information. ... The receptacle of additional national defense information is still available to the defendant."

The case has also sparked controversy over press protections after federal agents searched Natanson's home in Virginia and seized electronic devices.

The magistrate judge who approved the warrant, William Porter, later said he was not told about a federal law that limits search warrants for journalists' records.

Following objections from Natanson and The Washington Post — which warned the move jeopardized communications with more than 1,000 sources — Porter halted FBI access to the seized materials and said he would personally review them for relevance to the case.

Prosecutors have asked another federal judge to intervene, but a decision is still pending.

Perez-Lugones has been charged with five counts of unauthorized transmission of national defense information and one count of unlawful retention. He has entered a not guilty plea.

Prosecutors reportedly emphasized that the alleged disclosures involved recent military developments.

"This was not old information," McLane said. "This was current information regarding military movement in the Caribbean, in the Gulf and specifically with Venezuela."

"We have a man who has thrown everything away in an attempt to get back at the administration," she added.

Defense attorney Courtney Francik countered that her client no longer has access to any classified systems or materials.

"Mr. Perez-Lugones has lost his job," she said, according to Politico. "He's lost his clearance. He doesn't have any access to any classified system."

Maddox, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, said the government's concerns about Perez-Lugones potentially sharing information from memory were too speculative to justify continued detention.

"There is no evidence that Mr. Perez-Lugones has ever disclosed historical secrets," the judge said.

The case is set to go to trial on Feb. 22.