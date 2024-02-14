×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: audacy | soros

Soros Moves to Control Second-Largest Radio Group in US

Soros Moves to Control Second-Largest Radio Group in US
(AP)

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 10:23 PM EST

Left-leaning billionaire George Soros is prepping to take a huge stake in Audacy, America's second-largest radio company with its more than 220 stations nationwide, the New York Post reported Wednesday, citing court filings and sources close to the matter.

Soros Fund Management has, according to the report, bought $400 million of debt in Audacy. The Post reported the bankruptcy filings. The Post said the radio giant filed for bankruptcy protection in January with close to $2 billion in debt.

The Post acknowledged an "insider close to the situation," who is reportedly a Republican. That person speculated Soros may be buying the big stake to exert a greater influence as the November election draws near.

How much did the Hungarian-born financier pay? As per sources speaking to the Post, he "scooped up the debt" in recent weeks, parceling out roughly "50 cents on the dollar" from a hedge fund called HG Vora. Audacy confimed the investment amid reports of the acquisition, the Post said.

A federal court hearing concerning the debt restructuring is set for Feb. 20 in Houston. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Left-leaning billionaire George Soros is prepping to take a huge stake in Audacy, America's second-largest radio company with its more than 220 stations nationwide, The New York Post reported Wednesday, citing court filings and sources close to the situation.Soros Fund...
audacy, soros
178
2024-23-14
Wednesday, 14 February 2024 10:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved