Atlas Poll: Trump Disapproval Hits New High

A new poll conducted by Atlas Intel survey shows President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating has reached a record high for his second term.

Despite multiple legislative victories and a month of no illegal border crossings, Trump’s disapproval rating stands at 55%, up from 54% the previous month. The president’s approval rating is currently 44%, giving him a new net approval rating of -11 points, the lowest such figure of his second administration.

In each of the six surveyed sub-categories, immigration, the economy, national debt, democracy, healthcare and China, Trump saw his “terrible/poor” rating far outpace his “excellent/good” rating. A surprising shift in one of Trump’s key issues is immigration where the president now has a 54% poor rating, compared to a 45% good rating, an 8 percentage point drop from the previous month. Trump has the biggest separation when it comes to the national debt with 59% giving him a poor rating and only 34% viewing his handing as good. The 25 percentage point gap is the largest of any major issue.

The Atlas Intel survey was conducted between July 13-18 among 1,935 respondents and carried a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.